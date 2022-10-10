The US and Germany are leading calls to overhaul the World Bank to better address climate change, ships carrying Ukrainian grain are stuck in a Black Sea backlog, and protesters in Iran are moved by a viral song that was inspired by their social media posts. Plus, the FT’s Rana Foroohar tells us about American farmers’ efforts to survive in a post-globalisation world.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Reinventing farming and food post-globalisation

Backlog of ships strains Ukraine-Russia Black Sea export deal

US and Germany lead calls for climate action at World Bank meetings

Iranian celebrities fan the flames of anti-regime protests

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.