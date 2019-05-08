Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s president, said on Wednesday that Tehran will stop implementing some of its commitments under a 2015 nuclear accord with six world powers, leaving the deal hanging by a thread and delivering a blow to its European backers.

Here is what is happening and what comes next:

What did Iran just announce?

Speaking 12 months after US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from what he described as the “worst deal ever”, Mr Rouhani said Iran would no longer accept some limits on its nuclear programme that were integral parts of the 2015 accord.

Under the deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran accepted time-limited curbs on its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from international sanctions. But the US has reimposed crippling controls on the country since Mr Trump pulled out.

Mr Rouhani said on Wednesday that Tehran would stop selling excess heavy water produced in the uranium enrichment process and would no longer swap enriched uranium for mined uranium yellow cake over the next two months.

But he left the door open to compromise. He said Iran would resume its commitments under the deal if the UK, France, Germany, Russia and China could find a mechanism for Iran to sell oil and handle banking transactions within the next two months. If not, Tehran will go a step further and cease to observe a limitation on uranium enrichment.

How did it come to this?

Mr Rouhani made the statement in a live television broadcast as the Trump administration escalated pressure on the regime. The reimposed US sanctions have pushed the country into a deep recession, wiping out the economic benefits the Islamic republic accrued from the deal. The US punitive measures have also weakened Mr Rouhani, an architect of the accord, and the reformers who back him, while emboldening regime hardliners who feel vindicated in their belief that the west cannot be trusted.

Iran had continued to comply with the agreement, but Mr Rouhani’s government has been under mounting pressure as the economy has collapsed and Trump administration hawks have upped their rhetoric against Tehran. Last month, Mr Trump took the unprecedented decision to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, the first such action against an arm of government.

Mr Rouhani explained Wednesday’s decision by saying the nuclear accord was “either a win-win agreement for all or a lose-lose agreement for all”.

Are Iran and the US going to war?

Both Washington and Tehran insist they do not want to go to war. But as their positions harden concerns are mounting that the escalating tensions could lead to some form of confrontation, either directly or indirectly, and suck the Middle East into fresh conflict.

One of Mr Trump’s main complaints against the Islamic regime is that it supports terrorist groups and militias that Washington accuses of stoking instability and conflict across the Middle East. Iran has deployed troops and mobilised foreign militias to support Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in his country’s eight-year war. It also has close ties to Iraqi Shia militias and supports Hizbollah, the powerful Lebanese militant movement that has political and military wings. In addition, the US and its Arab allies accuse Tehran of supplying arms to Houthi rebels fighting in Yemen’s war, including missiles that have been fired at cities in Saudi Arabia.

Analysts warn that as Iran faces rising pressure at home and abroad, it could deploy its proxies in an asymmetrical conflict, particularly in Syria or Iraq where American soldiers are based. Separately, Israel, a staunch supporter of the Trump administration’s aggressive stance towards Iran, has repeatedly launched strikes against Iranian military targets inside Syria.

Will Iran restart its nuclear programme?

Not in the short term. But by halting the sale of excess heavy water and the exchange of enriched uranium for uranium ore, known as uranium yellow cake, Iran is flexing its muscles. Heavy water and enriched uranium are essential ingredients in the development of a nuclear weapon. This is because heavy water makes it more efficient for nuclear reactors to convert the enriched uranium into the plutonium required for a bomb.

Under the terms of the JCPOA Iran is allowed to enrich uranium to 3.67 per cent — way below the 90 per cent required to make nuclear weapons — and must limit its enriched uranium stock to 300kg.

But the two steps announced on Wednesday — backed up by the threat of a third to stop observing uranium enrichment limits altogether — are designed to show Tehran is prepared to push the limits of the agreement.

“By keeping enriched uranium in the country, it means Iran has the capacity to get the programme moving again,” said Sanam Vakil, a senior research fellow from Chatham House. But she added that while the move was still a “dangerous game” Iran could have gone further. “It’s not as sensitive as increasing the stockpile of centrifuges,” said Ms Vakil.

What are the options for Europeans?

They are limited. Mr Rouhani’s speech was a bid to put pressure on other signatories of the nuclear deal — most notably Germany, France, the UK, but also China and Russia — to take measures to counter the impact of the US sanctions and shore up Iran’s economy.

But the Europeans’ central problem has always been that they cannot force companies to trade with Iran if executives think it too risky because of the reimposed sanctions. For most businesses of any size, their ties to the US via stock market listings or their use of the US dollar will make them reluctant to risk provoking retaliation from Washington. This is why analysts say that Instex, a company set up by Germany, France and the UK to defy US sanctions and facilitate trade with Iran, is likely to appeal only to a niche of small and medium-sized European businesses.

Germany, France and the UK could take a more aggressive approach to Iran and seek to report it to the UN Security Council, should it fall into non-compliance. The council endorsed the accord after it was signed in 2015. But Tehran has warned it would react strongly against such a move by the European powers or China and Russia.