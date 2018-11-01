Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The US this week called for peace talks to begin within a month to end hostilities that have pitted a Saudi-led coalition against Houthi rebels in Yemen. Heba Saleh spoke to Lise Grande, UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, about how bad the crisis is and what needs to be done to stave off a catastrophic famine.





Contributors: Barney Jopson, Middle East news editor, Heba Saleh, Middle East correspondent and Lise Grande, UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen. Producer: Fiona symon