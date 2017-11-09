The Financial Times Money Show brings you engaging insight into personal finance. Claer Barrett, her team and leading industry commentators dissect the week’s news and discuss how it will affect you and your pocket. Produced by Lucy Warwick-Ching.

In this week's FT Money show, presenter Claer Barrett speaks to Holly Mackay of Boring Money and the FT's Vanessa Houlder in the wake of the Paradise Papers, discussing the widespread nature offshore investments and collective investment vehicles. Plus Paul Lewis outlines why the Budget could bring reforms to Universal Credit, and Leonora Walters of the Investors Chronicle explains why discounts on many investment trusts are narrowing. 

