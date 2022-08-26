All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which planet in the solar system has the most eccentric orbit?

In 1487, which pretender to the English throne was the figurehead for a rebellion against Henry VII?

In the Catholic, Anglican and Orthodox churches, which ordained minister ranks below a priest — although often goes on to become one?

Since 2008, who has won Grammys for Album of the Year with Fearless, 1989 and Folklore?

Piers Morgan, Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson have all been editors of which newspaper?

Which month of the year contains the zodiac signs Taurus and Gemini?

Which cleaning product was advertised with the slogan “Cleans floors without scratching”?

Who wrote the music for Oklahoma!, South Pacific and The Sound of Music?

Which children’s game show — based on a school sports day and originally presented by Ron Pickering — ran on the BBC from 1973 to 1995?