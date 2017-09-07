Brexit: loan voice of reason

The prospect of a hard Brexit scares many banks, brokers and insurers in the City of London. They fear losing the right to seek new business in Europe. Another problem lurks in the shadows: long-term financial contracts worth more than $1tn that a hard Brexit could invalidate. Lobbyists are alive to the danger. Sadly, their warnings may be doomed to fall on deaf ears.

A paper from two trade bodies, UK Finance and the Association for Financial Markets in Europe, describes the problem with a hypothetical case. Europa, a continental metal basher, is paying for a new Asian factory with dollar loans from a London bank. The resulting interest rate and currency risks are hedged with derivatives.

If the UK crashes out of the EU, this prudent arrangement would create a headache for Europa. Withdrawals from its credit facility might then come from an unregulated lender, and thus be forbidden. The same could apply if the company was required to post extra margin to support hedges.

The plight of Europa’s stolid bosses is worsened by a case study plot twist. The factory site yields archaeology (the bleached bones of Neolithic banking lobbyists, perhaps) delaying the start of construction. Europa has to amend its loan-with-derivatives deal. The chances of regulatory approval evaporating increase correspondingly.

The scenario is as complex as the problems it illustrates. That limits the attention the City can expect from UK politicians. Few of them will heed a chant of: “What do we want? Grandfathering of pan-European passports for revolving credit facilities! When do we want it? During a prudent transitional period!”

And some EU politicians will relish the prospect of post-Brexit contractual chaos. The worse the mess, the sharper the lesson taught to the UK and to EU companies that did deals in perfidious Albion’s financial citadel, rather than locally. Such belligerence would not be economically rational. But then, nor was the UK’s triggering of Article 50.

Are the contractual problems envisaged by City opponents of hard Brexit as insuperable as they claim? Or are they crying wolf? Please tell us what you think in the comments section below.