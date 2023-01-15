Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Demand and supply

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Copper rallies on hopes of China economic rebound

  • With reference to the chart, calculate the percentage change in the spot price of iron ore from September 2022 to January 2023

  • The article references ‘the end of Covid-19 restrictions in China’, ‘a rapid rebound in China’s economy’, and ‘a surge in perceived buying’. Use a demand and supply diagram to analyse the potential impact on the iron ore market

  • Outline the factors that are driving a general resurgence in commodities markets

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.