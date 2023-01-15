Economics class: Copper rallies on hopes of China economic rebound
With reference to the chart, calculate the percentage change in the spot price of iron ore from September 2022 to January 2023
The article references ‘the end of Covid-19 restrictions in China’, ‘a rapid rebound in China’s economy’, and ‘a surge in perceived buying’. Use a demand and supply diagram to analyse the potential impact on the iron ore market
Outline the factors that are driving a general resurgence in commodities markets
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
