Monday

Netanyahu visits Europe

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu begins a trip to Europe to discuss ways to stop what he calls Iran’s nuclear ambitions and regional expansionism. The visit follows the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, which the European signatories, France, Germany and Britain, have said they will stick to. He will first travel to Germany to hold talks with chancellor Angela Merkel and then France on Tuesday to meet President Emmanuel Macron, with a meeting with UK prime minister Theresa May scheduled for Thursday. Mr Netanyahu has called the pact, which lifted economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on its nuclear programme, a “disaster”. Since US president Donald Trump’s decision to abandon the nuclear deal, European states have been trying to ensure Tehran receives enough benefits to persuade it to maintain the accord.

Apple developer conference

Apple’s annual worldwide developer conference ranks second only to the iPhone launch in the company’s calendar of events. WWDC, or “dub dub” as it is known to insiders, is an opportunity for app makers to preview the next version of iOS, brush up on their coding and design skills, and mingle with the App Store’s gatekeepers. For investors and analysts, it often provides a hint at where Apple is headed next. Advances in artificial intelligence, augmented reality and the “smart home” are anticipated as Apple races to match Google and Amazon in these key areas.

Last year’s WWDC saw the unveiling of the HomePod smart speaker but this time around expectations are low for any new hardware. Apple is also likely to address growing concern about smartphone addiction, after a group of investors pressed the iPhone maker earlier this year over the “unintentional negative side-effects” on children. Google has already set the pace here: last month it unveiled new features in Android to help people manage their screen time, including an option to render the entire phone screen in monochrome.

Tuesday

Putin visits Vienna

Vladimir Putin will visit Vienna for talks with Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen and chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Moscow has for years claimed the US wants to impose an anti-Russian agenda on European countries that runs counter to their own interests. US president Donald Trump’s unilateral exit from the Iran nuclear deal has led some European politicians, including Mr Kurtz, to echo this argument. The Austrian chancellor said last week that the US “has become more and more unreliable for us”. Mr Putin will want to convince Austria to oppose the rollover of anti-Russian sanctions which EU governments are due to agree in June. Mr Kurz has pledged to pursue a good relationship with Russia when Austria takes over the rotating EU presidency in July and Mr Putin will be keen to foster good relations with Vienna as the Kremlin seeks to redefine its ties with the EU.

UK services PMI

The latest services purchasing managers' index will provide analysts with another piece of data as they try to fathom the depths of the UK’s first quarter slowdown. The reading rose a little in April, to 52.8 — but this offered only a slight recovery on the three-point fall the month before, suggesting loss of momentum. HSBC Global Research notes that eurozone PMIs fell in May, but it adds that there was a big rise in the business expectations index of the UK services PMI in April — leading it to predict the index will inch slightly lower.

Wednesday

Trump and Abe meet

Donald Trump is expected to meet Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at the White House ahead of the US president’s planned meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un on June 12. According to the White House, Mr Trump and Mr Abe have already “affirmed the shared imperative of achieving the complete and permanent dismantlement of North Korea’s nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons and ballistic missile programmes”.

WH Smith

The British retailer posts third-quarter results. WH Smith has the unfortunate accolade of having just been voted worst retailer on the high street by Which? magazine, whose readers labelled it a “horrid shop”.

Still, analysts expect poor performance of the high street shops to be offset by its dominant travel stores business, which is viewed favourably thanks to lofty expansion plans for Madrid and Rio de Janeiro.

Friday

G7 summit

The Group of Seven summit begins in the quiet town of La Malbaie, Quebec, in Canada. It promises to be a fractious event, following disagreements last year in Italy where Donald Trump refused to sign up to environmental commitments in the communique and the others decided to press on regardless. However much the leaders of the seven leading advanced economies — the US, Japan, Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Canada — will seek to discuss other subjects, trade is bound to take centre stage this year and at present there appears to be every chance it will end with acrimony just as it did last year. The US president has already put steep tariffs on Japanese steel and aluminium exports and given European nations and Canada a month’s stay before doing the same. None of these countries feel they need to bend in the face of what they see as blackmail and a tit-for-tat tariff escalation is threatened.

Putin visits China

Russian president Vladimir Putin is scheduled to pay a state visit to China, which will coincide with a meeting of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that he has already agreed with his Chinese counterpart that Moscow and Beijing would try to block any US attempt to sabotage the Iran nuclear deal.

Saturday

Austrian chancellor visits Israel

The Austrian chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, is to visit Israel. It will be his first visit to the Jewish state since his People’s party entered a coalition agreement with the far-right Freedom party. In Israel, Mr Kurz will meet the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and other senior officials. He will also visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem and meet Austrian survivors of the Holocaust.