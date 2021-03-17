Print this page

Brussels to propose Covid certificate for EU citizens to travel around bloc

Brussels is to propose the creation of a Covid-19 certificate to allow EU citizens to travel inside the bloc, and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority is bringing money laundering charges against NatWest. Plus, the FT’s Frankfurt bureau chief, Martin Arnold, explains how the economies of the US and EU are drifting apart. 


Brussels to propose Covid certificate to allow EU-wide travel

https://www.ft.com/content/ed6e9de4-f48e-4d74-97d1-ee80ab8f1a2f


FCA brings money laundering charges against NatWest

https://www.ft.com/content/df2aea12-265e-4a71-aead-bef65eb78ec7


Mind the economic gap: Europe and the US are drifting further apart

https://www.ft.com/content/0e9396cf-13b2-4034-ab09-c2366c264f91



