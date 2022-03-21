Germany said it sealed a long-term agreement with Qatar for liquefied natural gas supplies, prices on many products in Russia have shot up as sanctions blow a hole in Russia’s economy, EU lawmakers are set to finalise new rules for leading technology companies despite heavy lobbying by Big Tech, and a key player in the chip industry warns of a two-year shortage of critical equipment.

Mentioned in this podcast:

