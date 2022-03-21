Panicked Russian consumers stock up on staples
Germany said it sealed a long-term agreement with Qatar for liquefied natural gas supplies, prices on many products in Russia have shot up as sanctions blow a hole in Russia’s economy, EU lawmakers are set to finalise new rules for leading technology companies despite heavy lobbying by Big Tech, and a key player in the chip industry warns of a two-year shortage of critical equipment.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Germany says its clinched long term gas deal with Qatar
Price surges and panic buying: Russia’s war empties shelves and wallets
How Big Tech lost the antitrust battle in Europe
Chipmakers face two year shortage of critical equipment
