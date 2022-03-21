Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Germany said it sealed a long-term agreement with Qatar for liquefied natural gas supplies, prices on many products in Russia have shot up as sanctions blow a hole in Russia’s economy, EU lawmakers are set to finalise new rules for leading technology companies despite heavy lobbying by Big Tech, and a key player in the chip industry warns of a two-year shortage of critical equipment.

Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Mentioned in this podcast:

Germany says its clinched long term gas deal with Qatar

Price surges and panic buying: Russia’s war empties shelves and wallets

How Big Tech lost the antitrust battle in Europe

Chipmakers face two year shortage of critical equipment 

War in Ukraine: free to read 


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this podcast