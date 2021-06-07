A leading electronics contract manufacturer warns of the global chip shortage lasting until mid-2022

One of the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturers warns the global chip shortage could last until mid-2022, the G7 advanced economies have struck what they have termed a “historic agreement” on taxing multinationals, and China is taking measures to cool the renminbi rally. Plus, the FT’s venture capital reporter, Miles Kruppa, talks about cryptocurrency startups that aim to disrupt and decentralise finance.





Chip shortage to last until at least mid-2022, warns manufacturer

G7 strikes historic agreement on taxing multinationals

China boosts measures to cool renminbi rally

Silicon Valley bets on crypto projects to disrupt finance

