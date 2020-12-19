Print this page

Talks between the UK and the EU on a trade deal have reached their final days. Can a deal be agreed, or could an accidental no-deal still occur? Plus, we discuss the latest Covid-19 rules, progress on vaccine plans and whether the easing of restrictions during the Christmas period will lead to a third national lockdown in January. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Jim Brunsden, Sarah Neville and Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Liam Nolan. Review clips: BBC/news pool, European Parliament, UK Parliament, Downing Street, BBC Radio Manchester.

Further reading:

-Michel Barnier warns EU-UK trade deal talks have reached ‘moment of truth’

-Boris Johnson refuses to rule out third national lockdown in England

-Brexit stockpiling triggers cross-Channel freight crunch

-MPs prepare for pre-Christmas push to sign off Brexit trade deal

-UK draws up plans to rival Singapore with post-Brexit shipping regime

-Johnson defies calls to ‘cancel Christmas’, urging small gatherings

-UK government expands strictest Covid restrictions in England

-Read the latest on UK politics

-Follow @Seb Payne and @George Parker


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Payne's Politics when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast