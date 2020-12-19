Talks between the UK and the EU on a trade deal have reached their final days. Can a deal be agreed, or could an accidental no-deal still occur? Plus, we discuss the latest Covid-19 rules, progress on vaccine plans and whether the easing of restrictions during the Christmas period will lead to a third national lockdown in January. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Jim Brunsden, Sarah Neville and Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Liam Nolan. Review clips: BBC/news pool, European Parliament, UK Parliament, Downing Street, BBC Radio Manchester.
Further reading:
-Michel Barnier warns EU-UK trade deal talks have reached ‘moment of truth’
-Boris Johnson refuses to rule out third national lockdown in England
-Brexit stockpiling triggers cross-Channel freight crunch
-MPs prepare for pre-Christmas push to sign off Brexit trade deal
-UK draws up plans to rival Singapore with post-Brexit shipping regime
-Johnson defies calls to ‘cancel Christmas’, urging small gatherings
-UK government expands strictest Covid restrictions in England
-Read the latest on UK politics
-Follow @Seb Payne and @George Parker
