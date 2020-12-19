Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Talks between the UK and the EU on a trade deal have reached their final days. Can a deal be agreed, or could an accidental no-deal still occur? Plus, we discuss the latest Covid-19 rules, progress on vaccine plans and whether the easing of restrictions during the Christmas period will lead to a third national lockdown in January. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Jim Brunsden, Sarah Neville and Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Liam Nolan. Review clips: BBC/news pool, European Parliament, UK Parliament, Downing Street, BBC Radio Manchester.

Further reading:

-Michel Barnier warns EU-UK trade deal talks have reached ‘moment of truth’

-Boris Johnson refuses to rule out third national lockdown in England

-Brexit stockpiling triggers cross-Channel freight crunch

-MPs prepare for pre-Christmas push to sign off Brexit trade deal

-UK draws up plans to rival Singapore with post-Brexit shipping regime

-Johnson defies calls to ‘cancel Christmas’, urging small gatherings

-UK government expands strictest Covid restrictions in England

-Read the latest on UK politics

-Follow @Seb Payne and @George Parker

