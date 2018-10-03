ITV has withdrawn from the race to acquire Endemol Shine, leaving Banijay, the French television group, and Endeavor, the Hollywood talent agency turned media company, among the final bidders for the owner of series such as Big Brother and The Fall.

The UK broadcaster, which has been keen to bolster its studio business, explored a bid for Endemol, which analysts said could fetch as much as €3bn, but ruled itself out on Wednesday.

“ITV confirms that it has no current intention of making a bid for Endemol Shine,” it said.

Endeavor, which was started by the talent agent Ari Emanuel, is still in the running but has been deterred by price expectations and is not pursuing Endemol aggressively, said people briefed on the process.

Banijay, which is run by Marco Bassetti, a former Endemol executive, is in pole position to buy the Netherlands-based group but the situation is fluid and could yet change, people briefed on the sale told the FT. Banijay’s programmes include Temptation Island, The Secret Life of Four Year Olds and Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Endemol Shine is Europe’s largest independent content production business but is being sold by its owners, Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox and Apollo Global Management, the private equity fund.

It was formed out of the three-way merger of Shine, the production business started by Elisabeth Murdoch and later acquired by Mr Murdoch’s News Corp, and Endemol and Core Media.

The sale process initially attracted significant interest at a time when media companies are seeking to bolster their original content capability — partly as a response to the disruption wreaked on the industry by streaming services such as Netflix.

Liberty Global, the cable group controlled by Colorado billionaire John Malone, was among the names linked with Endemol but is not pursuing a bid, people briefed on the situation said.

The sale process comes amid a round of industry consolidation. Comcast, the US cable operator and owner of NBCUniversal, has struck a £30bn deal to acquire Sky, the European media company founded by Mr Murdoch. Walt Disney, meanwhile, has acquired most of Mr Murdoch’s entertainment empire, including his movie studio and portfolio of US cable channels, in a $70bn deal.

Those deals have remade the media landscape, with the big US players now taking more interest in European media.