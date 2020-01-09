The UK will continue to ban the import of both hormone-produced beef and chlorine-washed chicken from the US after Brexit, the environment secretary has said.

Theresa Villiers said Britain would “hold the line” in US trade negotiationss even if the president, Donald Trump, calls on the UK to adopt its own regulatory standards.

Chlorinated chicken could become a sticking point in transatlantic trade discussions if the Trump administration seeks to prise open Britain to its meat exports as part of any trade agreement.

US officials argue the chicken is safe, but strict EU production rules ban the meat from being imported into the bloc.

In an interview with the BBC’s Countryfile television programme, which will be broadcast in full this month, Ms Villiers said: “We will not be importing chlorinated chicken. We will not be importing hormone-treated beef. Both of those are illegal under EU law, which we are importing into our domestic system”.

She added there were “legal barriers to their import and those are going to stay in place”.

Ms Villiers also insisted the UK government would, in any trade negotiations, “defend our national interests and our values, including our high standards of animal welfare”.

The comments come after the Eurosceptic cabinet minister suggested Britain could use WTO rules to impose tariffs on food imports from countries with low food standards after Brexit.

Speaking at the Oxford Farming Conference on Wednesday, she said: “That is what the powerful tools of the WTO do, they enable us to impose tariffs where we believe products do not meet our high standards.”

Supporters of Brexit have argued the UK will be free to negotiate its own trade deals after leaving the EU and could benefit from access to cheaper food, prompting concerns among farmers who feel that they cannot compete in a race to the bottom on food safety and standards.

US cattle are often raised on feedlots instead of being grazed on grass as in Britain, while chicken is doused in chlorine to kill bacteria, including salmonella.

British supermarkets have been vocal about maintaining a commitment to stock their shelves with meat from British farms that boast high welfare standards.

Speaking at the Financial Times Future of Retail conference late last year, Dave Lewis, the head of Britain’s largest supermarket Tesco, said consumers had no interest in lowering food standards to bring prices down after Brexit.