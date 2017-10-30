Lack of customs inspectors joins the Brexit queue for solutions

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The problem with preparing UK trade for a no-deal Brexit is that there are two sides to a border.

Picture the scene. It is a spring day in 2019 and the UK has just left the EU without a transition deal. The country is outside of the single market and the customs union. A lorry full of cattle is heading down the M1, en route to Dover for transport to Calais.

Thankfully, the UK government has planned carefully for this scenario, meeting targets to recruit 5,000 more border staff and introduce a slick new computer system to process the huge surge in customs declarations.

But as the lorry pulls on to the M20, it finds the motorway blocked. Disruption at ports has forced police to launch another “Operation Stack”. Lines of stationary lorries stretch on for miles, and drivers stand around looking worried.

How could it happen when the British government had prepared so carefully? Because the problem, of course, may not be on the UK side of the border, but in France.

The scenario is far from a wild fantasy. According to FT research, it takes at least two years to train a French customs inspector. Training programmes for other European trading partners vary widely, from a few months to three years.

This is a problem because the presence of sufficient numbers of customs inspectors in ports of origin in Europe matters just as much as the recruitment of their counterparts in the UK when it comes to coping with a potential no-deal Brexit in March 2019.

The need to boost the number of customs officials isn’t the only concern. For example, according to single-market rules on third-country imports, all animal products would need to be physically inspected. Livestock would need to be examined by a vet.

As it stands, there are no facilities for doing this at Calais. The nearest border inspection post for processing animal and plant imports is in Dunkirk, 30 miles away, and can only deal with 5,000 consignments per year — roughly 14 per day.

As long as it looks like a Brexit deal is still the most probable outcome of talks, the pressure on neighbouring governments to spend money to prepare for an abrupt exit is limited. But the longer they wait, the worse the impact will be on UK-EU trade if the negotiations break down.

Chart du jour: va va boom

France’s industrial sector is roaring again thanks to a brightening world economy and the “Macron effect”.

The Europe sweep

Day 1 of direct rule Spain’s central government will on Monday try to impose direct rule on Catalonia for the first time in its 40-year-old democratic history. Having declared independence on Friday, some Catalan ministries are vowing resistance to Madrid’s control. But the period of direct rule will last just two months after Mariano Rajoy called snap elections in the region for December 21. The move, say analysts, wrongfooted hardline separatists. It came as more than 300,000 anti-secession protesters gathered in Barcelona on Sunday.

Spanish media meanwhile is speculating on what charges will be bought against Carles Puigdemont, the sacked Catalan president, by Spain’s public prosecutor later on Monday. Rumours range from sedition to rebellion. Belgian prime minister Charles Michel was forced to deny his country was planning to offer political asylum to Mr Puigdemont following comments by Belgium’s secretary for migration. On his part, Mr Puigdemont spent Sunday night revelling in his local Catalan football team Girona inflicting a surprise blow against giants Real Madrid (final score: 2-1).

Best of the Catalan commentary

Plans to split the German finance ministry Der Spiegel reports on a blueprint from Angela Merkel’s ruling CDU party to split the responsibilities of the country’s powerful finance ministry to take away authority over EU affairs. According to a leaked paper, responsibility for eurozone policy would be moved to the subordinate economics ministry in an attempt to stymie the power of a likely liberal FDP finance minister. During the election campaign, the FDP called for the gradual abolition of the eurozone’s bailout fund (the ESM) and supported a Greek exit from the euro. An op-ed in Süddeutsche Zeitung argues any split would weaken Germany’s bargaining power in Brussels.

Iceland elections: frozen No clear winner emerged from Iceland’s second election in 12 months at the weekend. The country’s ruling Independence party emerged in first place but new parties were the big winners on the night. Iceland is now set for a messy round of coalition negotiations, prolonging political uncertainty in a country where just one of the last four governments has lasted a full term.

ECB stimulus may never end Extraordinary is the new normal for the eurozone, argues Wolfgang Munchau.

For Germans, France is the future In two separate interventions, Joschka Fischer, Germany’s former foreign minister, and Jürgen Habermas, the country’s pre-eminent sociologist, both urge Berlin to make more of the “Macron moment” (in the FT and Der Spiegel respectively). A snippet from Habermas:

The next German government (insofar as anyone still wants to play) must now take possession of the ball kicked into their half of the field by the French president. Even just pursuing a policy of delay or forbearance would be enough to gamble away a historically unrivalled opportunity.

Not quite the Brexit bank exodus: Swiss bank UBS plans to move 250 rather than an initially feared 1,000 jobs from London. The FT meanwhile calls on the UK Treasury to make public its assessment of the Brexit options:

If the Treasury were to publish the documents, some Brexit supporters would inevitably cry foul. They would argue that the Treasury was wrong in its short-term projections before the EU referendum last year and could be wrong again. The crucial difference, however, is that those assessments were released in the heat of a referendum campaign and further hyped by the then-chancellor George Osborne. The Brexit debate is simply too important to be conducted in the dark.

And . . . Silvio Berlusconi has joined Twitter @berlusconi

