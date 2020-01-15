Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The US House of Representatives will vote today on sending articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate,Boeing has ceded the crown as the world’s biggest plane maker to rival Airbus, and investment in UK-based tech start-ups exceeded £10bn for the first time last year. Plus, JPMorgan Chase kicked off the Wall Street earnings season by posting a record profit. The FT’s Rob Armstrong will unpack the figures.

