Dana Gas accused of ‘frustrating’ sukuk trial in London

Dana Gas has been accused of “deliberately frustrating and colluding” to delay a high-profile London court case over a $700m Islamic bond.

The civil trial between the energy company based in the United Arab Emirates and its investors was due to open in the High Court on Tuesday. But the trial was delayed after three of the energy company’s shareholders obtained a last-minute injunction from a UAE court preventing the case from going ahead on Tuesday.

The high-profile dispute centres around a sukuk bond sold to global investors which Dana Gas announced in June was no longer compliant with Islamic law. The energy company has been in a battle with bondholders after it rejected their offer to restructure $700m of the debt.

Dana Gas has proposed a restructuring of the bonds so they would be exchanged for sharia-compliant bonds, but the new debt would offer right to profit distributions at less than half that of existing bonds.

The dispute is being closely watched by investors because it could set a precedent for other sukuk issuers to refuse to redeem their bonds on the grounds they are no longer sharia-compliant. London is a centre for Islamic finance and became the first western country to issue a sukuk in 2014.

On Tuesday, Mr Justice Leggatt who is hearing the London case, was told that an injunction was granted on Sunday by a court in Sharjah, UAE, after representations from three shareholders. The order prevents Dana Gas from taking part in the English proceedings.

Robert Anderson QC, acting for BlackRock — one of the bondholders — claimed Dana Gas had “deliberately frustrated and colluded” in obtaining the injunction from the UAE court to prevent the London court case from starting.

BlackRock argued that it should be joined to the legal proceedings so it could “step into the shoes of the defendant” and enable the court case to go ahead. The names of the shareholders who obtained the UAE injunction were not given in court. Dana Gas’s largest shareholder is Sharjah-based Crescent Petroleum, which holds 19 per cent of the stock.

However, Neil Kitchener QC, acting for Dana Gas, denied that his client had “engineered” such an injunction as a tactic. He said Dana could not disobey the UAE court and suggested that it was BlackRock which “had engineered” a trial in the English courts “in which Dana can’t appear”.

The court was told it might be possible for a trial of legal issues to go ahead later this week provided it focused on determining English law issues and did not touch on UAE law.

Richard Handyside QC, also acting for BlackRock, argued that Dana Gas had already made written submissions to the High Court which could be used to determine issues of English law in the case even if Dana Gas itself were now forbidden from making oral submissions in the case. He argued there should be no delay in starting the case.

“There is a lot of money at stake here,” Mr Handyside told the court. “There is a lot of interest from the market in the outcome of these proceedings. I would submit that for the court to put off the trial and not decide the issue is in my submission the wrong approach.”

Mr Justice Leggatt ruled that an upcoming trial could focus on determining English law but he told the court he preferred a situation which saw “sufficient co-operation between the parties” so there was a trial in which both sides could be represented. The case has been adjourned until Thursday when a trial could potentially start.