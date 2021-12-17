Aylin Bayhan

Huntsman wool check cap, £150

Lindberg glasses, £470

Meta leather Shiro tote, €1,900

Wohngeist seven-piece tool kit in wood case, £950, mrporter.com

Paul Smith striped wool scarf, £125, mrporter.com

Loro Piana New Zealand Bouclé candle, £325

Dr Barbara Sturm hydrating face mist, £75

Hermès Double Tour calfskin band for Apple Watch, £489

Pablo Picasso: The Impossible Collection hardcover, published by Assouline, £695, mrporter.com

L’Objet + Lito vanity mirror, £800

Christofle Mood Party cutlery case, £1,050, harrods.com

Brunello Cucinelli wool-mix cardigan, £1,970

Ballonet Rise socks, £8

Ralph Lauren Home Parker mix box, £3,495

Diptyque Baies Scented candle, £140 for 600g

Czech & Speaker Oxford & Cambridge shaving set, £395, mrporter.com

Timex Q Timex Reissue watch, £155

Métier suede Rider backpack, £2,250

John Lobb leather Amble loafers, £1,050

Agnelle leather Grace gloves, €120

Vello Rohloff Special Edition foldable bike, €3,590

Susanne Kaufmann Obsidian face roller, £230

Smeg ’50s-style stand mixer, £480, harrods.com

Globe Trotter Centenary poker box, £695

