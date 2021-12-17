24 last-minute gift ideas for men
Huntsman wool check cap, £150
Lindberg glasses, £470
Meta leather Shiro tote, €1,900
Wohngeist seven-piece tool kit in wood case, £950, mrporter.com
Paul Smith striped wool scarf, £125, mrporter.com
Loro Piana New Zealand Bouclé candle, £325
Dr Barbara Sturm hydrating face mist, £75
Hermès Double Tour calfskin band for Apple Watch, £489
Pablo Picasso: The Impossible Collection hardcover, published by Assouline, £695, mrporter.com
L’Objet + Lito vanity mirror, £800
Christofle Mood Party cutlery case, £1,050, harrods.com
Brunello Cucinelli wool-mix cardigan, £1,970
Ballonet Rise socks, £8
Ralph Lauren Home Parker mix box, £3,495
Diptyque Baies Scented candle, £140 for 600g
Czech & Speaker Oxford & Cambridge shaving set, £395, mrporter.com
Timex Q Timex Reissue watch, £155
Métier suede Rider backpack, £2,250
John Lobb leather Amble loafers, £1,050
Agnelle leather Grace gloves, €120
Vello Rohloff Special Edition foldable bike, €3,590
Susanne Kaufmann Obsidian face roller, £230
Smeg ’50s-style stand mixer, £480, harrods.com
Globe Trotter Centenary poker box, £695
