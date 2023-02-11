The 2023 womens’ style special Step into the new season with Amber Valletta, Aquazzura and more© Martina GiammariaCode AmberThe supermodel Amber Valletta keeps it simple in the season’s chicest clothesThe dazzle of AquazzuraEdgardo Osorio found success with heels you can actually dance in. But the party’s just getting started, says the man behind the €70mn brandHTSI editor’s letter: lean back into spring style Amber Valletta leads a season of easy elegance, simplicity and supersized details new Make-up artist Lucia Pica’s top tip? Lipstick firstAnd other maxims from her black book of styleInside Vermelho, Christian Louboutin’s new hotelThe shoe designer has opened a hotel in Melides, Portugal. We get the first foot in the doorAnimal prints for the urban jungleHit the streets in the most vibrant spots and stripesMore from this SeriesStar gauze – Nensi Dojaka is redefining sexy dressing for the female gazeThe 29-year-old British-Albanian designer is turning lingerie into cult eveningwearRebel with a cause – the collectable legacy of Vivienne WestwoodClassic pieces by the late godmother of punk are more sought after than ever17 ways to swagger upBecause we could all do with a little yee-ha