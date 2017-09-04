Chechen ruler hits out at Russia over Myanmar policy

Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman ruler of Chechnya, has challenged the Russian government’s policy on Myanmar because of Yangon’s persecution of the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority.

Mr Kadyrov also presided over a massive rally in Grozny, the Chechen capital, at which there was a call for jihadist fighters to be sent to the south-east Asian country.

His threat highlights the fragility of Moscow’s control over Chechnya, the tense North Caucasus territory over which it fought two bloody wars.

Chechnya has been kept quiet over the past decade only thanks to a deal under which Mr Kadyrov receives generous financial support from Moscow and a free hand to run the republic as a personal fiefdom in exchange for loyalty to president Vladimir Putin.

“If even Russia will support those [devils] who commit crimes, I am against the position of Russia, because I have my own view, my own position,” Kadyrov said in a 30 minute video message published on social media on Monday. He called the suppression of the Rohingya a genocide and cursed those who commit crimes against Muslims.

Hundreds have died over the past week amid an insurgency in northwestern Myanmar where the Rohingya live. Tens of thousands have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Russia, along with China, has been opposing international proposals to condemn or sanction the Myanmar government over its handling of the crisis.

Mr Kadyrov said in his video address that it was impossible to intervene with troops because this was the prerogative of the state. “But if it were up to me, if there was the possibility, I would hit there even with nuclear [weapons], simply eradicate those people who kill children, women, old people.”

Mr Kadyrov’s threat was underpinned by a rally organised by his government and attended by him and the entire Chechen leadership on Monday. Regional authorities said more than 1m people attended.

A preacher addressing the crowd said that if it was up to him, Chechnya would send an immense army of fighters to Myanmar. “Each of those warriors loves death more, much more, than their miserable lives,” he said.

The threats triggered an outcry among members of the Russian opposition.

“We have created in Russia and are sponsoring with tax money an extremist Islamist regime which is threatening the world with an army of suicide bombers,” opposition leader Alexei Navalny wrote on Twitter.

Mr Kadyrov’s address came a day after hundreds of Muslims gathered for an unsanctioned protest outside Myanmar’s embassy in Moscow on Sunday.

Riot police watched but did not break up the demonstration, although holding such rallies without government approval is illegal in Russia.

Mr Kadyrov praised a move by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to accuse Yangon of genocide against the Rohingya, and raise the issue at the UN General Assembly later this month. “Erdogan’s position is the best and most open one, we support it,” Mr Kadyrov said.