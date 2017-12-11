Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

The rapid growth the Trump administration is banking on in its budget will deliver around $1.8tn of extra tax revenue, the US Treasury said in a paper as it battles scepticism among economists over its claims that tax cuts can pay for themselves.

The one-page Treasury document, released on Monday, does not offer any detailed analysis of the drivers behind the elevated growth rates the administration is envisaging.

Instead, the brief report works off the assumption that growth will be around 2.9 per cent a year over 10 years, as forecast in the administration’s 2018 budget — a prediction pencilled in before details of the tax overhaul were worked out in the Senate and House of Representatives.

The 0.7 percentage point increase in the annual growth rate relative to previous forecasts would generate $1.8tn of extra revenue over the decade-long period, the Treasury said on Monday. That means overall receipts over 10 years would increase by $300bn.

Steven Mnuchin, the US Treasury secretary, has repeatedly argued that the tax cuts would more than pay for themselves and actually reduce the deficit — prompting calls for analysis backing up his claims. The Treasury’s inspector-general is looking into the process behind the department’s analysis of the tax reforms.

In the document the Treasury says “we acknowledge that some economists predict different growth rates”. Half of the 0.7 percentage point increase in growth rates would come from changes to corporate taxation, it says, and the rest from changes to the taxation of so-called pass-through businesses, individual tax reform, regulatory reform, infrastructure development and welfare reform.

Senior Treasury officials on Monday described their 2.9 per cent growth assumption as “very reasonable”. Official readings have shown annualised growth rates of above 3 per cent in recent quarters.

However, sustained growth of the speed predicted by the administration would represent a big leap. The Joint Committee on Taxation, a congressional watchdog, has found that the tax reforms would raise gross domestic product by an average 0.8 per cent over a decade-long period — equivalent to a far smaller uplift in annual growth rates.

That would be nowhere near enough to counter the lost revenues resulting from measures including the planned reduction in the headline corporate tax rate from 35 per cent to 20 per cent.

New analysis of the Senate tax plan from the Penn Wharton Budget Model on Monday predicted it could lift GDP by between 0.5 per cent and 1.0 per cent in 2027. That would be insufficient to prevent debt from increasing by $1.8tn or $1.9tn, inclusive of economic growth.

Doug Holtz-Eakin, president of the American Action Forum, said the growth assumptions in the Treasury document sounded like a restatement of the president’s budget. The question of the moment, he said, was what will be the growth and revenue impact of the final tax package that emerges from the House and Senate.