Patrick Jenkins and colleagues discuss Charles Randell's priorities as he takes up his role as chairman of the UK Financial Conduct Authority, whether challenger bank Monzo can stem its losses, and the battle that has riven the Rothschild banking dynasty. With special guest Charles Randall, FCA chairman.





