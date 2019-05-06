Telenor, the Norwegian telecoms operator under pressure from an activist investor, is proposing to merge its Asian assets with those of Malaysian rival Axiata, creating a group with 300m customers from Thailand to Indonesia.

The merged group would have $13bn in annual revenues and be the biggest telecoms operator in south-east Asia while the deal would be one of the largest transactions on the continent outside of China or Japan.

Telenor would own 56.5 per cent of the combined entity while Axiata, whose main shareholder is the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, would hold 43.5 per cent under the proposed deal, which would involve no cash changing hands.

Both groups have operations in Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Myanmar. Axiata is also present in India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Nepal. The Bangladesh operations of Axiata are excluded from the deal.

Telenor, majority-owned by the Norwegian government, has sold off a number of stakes in central and eastern Europe as it seeks to concentrate on the Nordic and Asian regions after being embroiled in a damaging bribery scandal in Russia.

It agreed to buy a majority stake in Finnish telecoms challenger DNA last month for €1.5bn, and makes more than half of its revenues from Asia.

Telenor is also facing a campaign by Constructive Capital, a little-known activist investor from Norway, as first reported by the Financial Times. The Norwegian telecoms operator has hinted it may bow to some of the activist’s demands, such as increasing its debt levels and looking at options for its mobile infrastructure assets.

Telenor and Axiata said they expected cost savings of $5bn from the proposed merger but gave no breakdown as to how and when they would be achieved. The merged company could take part in regional consolidation and would operate about 60,000 towers across Asia with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of about $5.5bn before any synergies.

The chief executive would be chosen by Telenor and the chairman by Axiata, the two companies said at a press conference.

Sigve Brekke, Telenor’s chief executive, said: “We will combine scale and competence, thereby unlocking considerable synergies. I am confident this will create significant value for shareholders and will be beneficial to our customers.”

Constructive Capital said the proposed deal had the potential “to transform Telenor”. It added that it had had “several friendly and constructive meetings” with Telenor’s management, board and the Norwegian government.

Both companies said they hoped to conclude the deal in the third quarter of this year after due diligence and approval by regulators and shareholders. The new company would have its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur and be listed on the Malaysian stock exchange as well as an unnamed international market.

The two companies’ Malaysian businesses — Celcom for Axiata and Digi for Telenor — would also be merged, creating the company’s largest mobile operator.

Shares in Telenor rose 4.5 per cent to NKr177.75 while Axiata’s increased by 2 per cent.