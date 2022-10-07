© Mélanie and Ramon

Graff yellow- and white-gold and yellow- and white-diamond earrings. Chaumet rose-gold, diamond, pink morganite and sapphire Galets d’Or bracelet and rose- and white-gold, diamond, pink morganite and sapphire Galets d’Or ring. Louis Vuitton technical wool jacquard coat, £3,700, and cashmere pullover, £1,550

Left, from left: Cartier white-gold, diamond, ruby, emerald, rock-crystal and onyx high-jewellery Brooch box (with detachable brooch). Chanel High Jewellery white-gold and diamond 1932 brooch.

Right, from left: Chopard white-gold, diamond, jadeite, sapphire and moonstone Red Carpet Collection bracelet. Vacheron Constantin white-gold, diamond, mother-of-pearl and sapphire crystal Égérie moonphase watch on blue satin strap

Left, from left: Dior Joaillerie white-gold, diamond and sapphire Dior Print necklace, and white-gold, diamond and sapphire Dior Print earrings.

Right: Dolce & Gabbana diamond, enamel, rhodolite garnet, coloured-sapphire, emerald, peridot and Sciacca coral transformable Alta Gioielleria Hand earrings

Santi Jewels diamond and emerald Chevron earrings. Bulgari pink-gold, diamond, turquoise and sapphire high-jewellery necklace and pink-gold, diamond, turquoise and sapphire high-jewellery ring. Lemaire cotton-mix shirt, £555

Anna Hu white-gold, titanium, palladium, diamond and royal-blue sapphire Kandinsky earrings. De Beers white-gold and diamond Alchemist of Light Atomique collar necklace. Sportmax wool and nylon coat, £1,055

Cindy Chao titanium, diamond, emerald and tsavorite Caribbean Summer brooch, and titanium, diamond, Muzo Green Colombia emerald and tsavorite Caribbean Summer ring. Prada double-wool caban coat, £3,050, and double-wool skirt, £2,200

Left, from top: Van Cleef & Arpels white-gold and diamond Cosmos secret watch (closed), with navy grosgrain strap. Boucheron white-gold, diamond, mother-of-pearl and shell Coquillage Diamant earrings

Right, clockwise from left: Hermès white-gold, diamond and midnight-blue sapphire Miroir d’Ombre ring. Louis Vuitton white-gold and diamond monogram-star-cut Grace necklace. Hermès white-gold, diamond, black spinel and blue sapphire Chaînes d’Ombre brooch

Pomellato rose-gold mesh, diamond, garnet and jet La Gioia di Pomellato tie-rope necklace. Hermès technical wool twill jacket, £2,100. Victoria Beckham silk cami dress, £1,390

Gucci gold, diamond, micro-mosaic and tanzanite Hortus Deliciarum necklace. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello cashmere felt coat, £4,820. Bottega Veneta acetate sunglasses, £320. Jewellery throughout, POA

Model, Daria Koshkina at Ford Models. Casting, Tiago Martins at Ben Grimes. Hair, Michal Bielecki at Bryant using Wella Professionals. Make-up, Mayumi Oda at Bryant. Manicurist, Eri Narita at WSM. Set design, Sylvain Cabouat at WSM. Photographer’s assistants, Louis Dumetz and Nicolas Darde. Digital operator, Carole Durosoy at Sheriff. Stylist’s assistant, Robine Masengu. Set design assistants, Fransiska Paula and Laure Allen. Production assistant, Tess Thompson. Production, Margaux Bâlon at WSM. Special thanks to Rouchon Paris