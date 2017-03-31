Albums

Simon Holt: a table of noises — ‘quick-witted and haunting’

Colin Currie is the soloist in this affectionate and entertaining work, while Nicholas Collon conducts the Hallé

by: Richard Fairman

Simon Holt

a table of noises

This is the end of your free article preview.

Want to continue reading?

Receive 4 weeks of unlimited Premium FT.com for just $1.00

After your trial period, keep your Premium access at $59.50 per month unless you cancel or change your subscription status before the trial period ends.

Sign up for $1.00 trial

View all subscription options

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.