This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme.

Click to read the article below, study the images and then answer the questions:

Ryanair forces South African customers to prove ID with Afrikaans test

It is easier to ‘be yourself’ in your first language, or a second language (if you have one)?

What have South African passengers been asked to do when travelling on Ryanair flights, and why?

Why has this ‘unconsciously triggered’ reactions from many passengers?

What does it reveal about the importance of being culturally aware, and having an understanding of history?