© Akos Stiller/Bloomberg
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

IB DP TOK themes & AOKs Language, History, Knowledge & the knower, Human sciences

Relevant BQ Values, Perspectives

Key terms and ideas Enforced use, Exclusionary, Unconscious triggering

Investigating Issues Language & identity

Exhibition prompt IAP-24 (context)

Click to read the article below, study the images and then answer the questions:

Ryanair forces South African customers to prove ID with Afrikaans test

  • It is easier to ‘be yourself’ in your first language, or a second language (if you have one)?

  • What have South African passengers been asked to do when travelling on Ryanair flights, and why?

  • Why has this ‘unconsciously triggered’ reactions from many passengers?

  • What does it reveal about the importance of being culturally aware, and having an understanding of history?

  • What does the article indicate about the role language plays in determining our identities, and the consequences of cultural insensitivity?

Michael Dunn, theoryofknowledge.net

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
