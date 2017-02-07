UK spread-betting groups adjust to clampdown on risky betting

Chris Stringman was a school teacher in 2007 when he stumbled on a report on spread betting. Intrigued, he began placing bets with UK spread betting companies. Five years later, he had lost a total of £130,000.

“It’s sold as a financial instrument, and it isn’t — it’s a gambling product,” says Mr Stringman, whose experience prompted him to write a forthcoming book entitled Win. Lose. Repeat.

Such losses are commonplace, evidence of the mounting problems among customers that have forced a regulatory crackdown of the online retail trading industry. Companies are now assessing the effects on their business, even as they are braced for further tightening of rules in future.

“It’s not quite the beginning of the end [for spread betting companies],” says Javier Paz, an analyst at Aite Group. “But its definitely curtailing the pace of growth going forward.”

Shares in the larger listed spread betters tumbled in December after the Financial Conduct Authority released proposals to tighten industry regulation, wiping billions of pounds from the value of the companies. Many of Europe’s regulators introduced new rules for the sector last year but the UK’s City watchdog surprised companies by taking the harshest stance on curtailing the use of debt when trading.

At the heart of the crackdown are classes of particularly risky bets on the movement of markets and stocks. So-called contracts for difference (CFD) bets allow individual retail investors to take a position on financial markets — from gold prices to Apple shares — without owning underlying stock, or, in the UK, paying stamp duty.

Leverage — borrowing money to increase a stake — can be used to multiply wins but can also deepen losses, meaning investors can owe providers more money than originally deposited.

The sale and marketing of CFDs, as well as a related class of “binary options” — each-way bets, in effect — has been scrutinised by financial regulators across Europe, which are worried that inexperienced investors may not understand the risks involved.

According to Matteo Cassina, chief executive of Saxo Capital Markets, which offers CFDs but not binary options, “caps on leverage will undoubtedly impact the profitability (and in some cases the viability) of parts of the industry”.

But, he argues, “for its long-term survival, the industry should welcome the move away from competition on leverage and embrace competition on platform depth and service”.

The regulatory clampdown “is giving operators in the CFD market serious pause for thought and consideration of their businesses in the UK,” says Michael McKee, partner and head of financial services regulation at law firm DLA Piper.

Many companies are already making adjustments. The UK’s largest spread better, IG Group, last week said it would remove access for new customers to one of its binary options products.

The decision was seen as a pre-emptive measure to mitigate further regulation. In a similar move, rival CMC Markets said it was planning to launch a “limited risk account”.

Dealers on the IG trading floor © Reuters

IG told investors that it was shifting its business “towards sophisticated trading and investing”, rolling out a more traditional stockbroking service to attract long-term clients and obtaining an FCA licence to offer an automated wealth management service.

Paul McGinnis, analyst at Shore Capital, anticipates that IG may encourage high- value clients to register as “professional” traders, thereby making them exempt from proposed FCA leverage limits for retail investors.

But companies are not turning away from what has been a lucrative business. The market for leveraged financial instruments has grown rapidly as technology has improved, with global leveraged retail volumes reaching $85tn in 2013, according to Aite Group.

CMC Markets posted a profit before tax margin of 31.5 per cent for the 2016 year, up from 30.3 per cent on the year before. While CMC stated that it was seeking to “attract and retain higher value and experienced clients”, it has also introduced more binary options products, called “Knockouts”, in Germany and Austria.

A faction within the industry group for retail online trading companies, the CFD & FX Association, is pushing for the trade body to resist proposed regulatory changes, according to a person briefed on the meetings.

But such effort may provide futile. Although the FCA is not trying to ban retail CFD trading, says Elizabeth Budd, partner at Pinsent Masons law firm specialising in financial regulation, “they do want it to be more difficult”.

With proposed UK leverage restrictions, combined with marketing restrictions by European regulators, CFD provision will become more expensive, says Mr Paz. He adds that increased leverage limits mean customers must post more money against trades to enjoy the returns they did previously, which is likely to put off less wealthy traders and so shrink the market.

Bigger CFD businesses are likely to be less affected, according to Plus500, a spread betting company based in Israel and listed in London, than smaller, less reputable groups. “We anticipate that the industry will consolidate around a smaller number of larger participants,” it says.

Regulatory efforts to curtail risky betting will continue, given the view that CFDs and forms of binary investing are not suitable for retail investors.

Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European Securities and Markets Agency, questions the popular products’ place in retail investment portfolios. “CFDs are not a logical asset category,” he says, pointing to low returns for investors.

With the FCA unable to directly tackle offshore groups, UK-based companies have complained that the FCA’s harsh stance on leverage will leave them vulnerable to competition from less restricted European rivals.

The Cypriot regulator is also tightening its rules, however, and many Cyprus-based companies are falling in line.

Exness and HotForex, both Cyprus-regulated CFD providers, announced this month that they would comply with the Cypriot regulators’ new requirements to allow customers to set a default leverage limit of 50:1, and distinguishing between experienced and inexperienced traders when providing access to higher leverage levels.