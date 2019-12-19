The economic divide between London and the rest of the UK widened last year, according to official data released on Thursday, underlining the challenge facing the new Conservative government, which has pledged to prioritise investment in the poorer regions that helped propel them to a resounding victory over Labour in last week’s election.

The UK capital recorded a 1.1 per cent annual rise in output per person to £54,700 in 2018, increasing the per capita gap with the poorest region — the North East — where growth was only 0.4 per cent to £23,600 per head, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

“Today’s figures confirm the scale of economic performance gaps across the UK, which are belatedly — and rightly — attracting a lot of political attention,” said Charlie McCurdy, researcher at the Resolution Foundation.

The worst performance was in Northern Ireland, the only one of the 12 UK regions where real GDP per capita dropped, down 1.1 per cent last year to £26,000. In contrast the West Midlands and the East of England were the best performing regions, with both outstripping London in terms of per capita output growth.

“It’s great to see strong growth in some regions — especially the West Midlands. We will invest across the country to level up and unleash opportunity and prosperity,” said Sajid Javid, the chancellor.

After securing 59 seats from Labour, mainly in Leave-supporting areas of the Midlands and northern England, that helped the Tories secure an 80-seat Commons majority, Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to spend a large chunk of a £100bn infrastructure investment fund over five years in those areas.

Thursday’s ONS data underlined the challenge to bridge the gap in regional output, not only in per capita terms but also as a contribution to the national economy, given the stronger population growth in London.

Overall, London GDP rose 2 per cent last year, compared with 1.4 per cent nationally. In the North East that figure was 0.9 per cent, while in Northern Ireland it fell 0.5 per cent.

The regional disparity “poses a real challenge to the new Conservative government, especially as Brexit looms”, said Ron Martin, professor of economic geography at Oxford university.

“Geographically unbalanced growth means not only lower prosperity in much of the UK outside London, but has undoubtedly been a source of popular disaffection.” Mr Martin argued that “although much political rhetoric has been directed at addressing this spatial imbalance since the coalition government was elected in 2010, little obvious improvement has occurred”.

Last year, London was 41 per cent richer than the national average, up from 37 per cent in 1998. The capital region now accounts for 23 per cent of the output produced in the country, up from 19 per cent in 1998.

“Whilst there has been evidence of regionalisation for some time, the disparity in economic performance between London and the South East and the rest of the UK appears to be accelerating rather than receding,” said Seamus Nevin, chief economist at Make UK, a manufacturers organisation.

“Such a disparity has major implications for the productivity and growth prospects across the UK, especially those regions furthest away from London and who have the most ground to make up.”