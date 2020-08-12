Democrat Joe Biden has named Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate, an Eastman Kodak board member donated $116m in company shares to an Orthodox Jewish congregation just before the stock price collapsed, and McDonald’s is suing its former chief executive, Steve Easterbrook, over sexual conduct allegations. Plus, Russia has become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a vaccine against Covid-19. The FT’s Henry Foy explains what this means for the global race to treat coronavirus.
Joe Biden names Kamala Harris as his running mate
https://www.ft.com/content/6b975742-3200-4a5c-902c-e6303f55da03
McDonald’s gets tough with former chief over fresh sexual conduct claims
https://www.ft.com/content/99718ee2-152f-4749-b8d7-db8065a20a39
Kodak board member donated $116m in shares to charity
https://www.ft.com/content/6e7494c4-56cd-4121-8027-ecfc9586958c
Russia to start mass use of its Covid-19 vaccine in coming weeks
https://www.ft.com/content/219b973f-c50a-4071-994f-cc4592d43e1b
