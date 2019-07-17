A Turkish diplomat was killed by a gunman at a restaurant in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in a rare attack that prompted a furious response from Ankara.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s president, condemned Wednesday afternoon’s “atrocious” attack in the Kurdish capital Erbil and said Turkey had asked the local authorities to work swiftly to identify the perpetrators.

Turkey would provide the “necessary response” to the attack at a casual dining restaurant, which left one other civilian dead, said Ibrahim Kalin, Mr Erdogan’s official spokesman.

The Kurdistan Regional Government condemned the killings and said its security services were investigating them.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Kurdistan Workers’ party (PKK), a militant group that has waged a decades-long armed insurgency against the Turkish state, is headquartered in northern Iraq’s mountains.

The Turkish ministry of foreign affairs confirmed that a staff member at its Erbil consulate was killed, without giving their name or position. The state-run Anadolu news agency said that the victim was a Turkish diplomat.

A fragile truce between Turkey and the PKK collapsed in 2015 and the Turkish armed forces have since carried out multiple operations against the militant group and its Syrian affiliates in recent years.

In May, Ankara announced a fresh operation against the group in northern Iraq under the code name Operation Claw. On Saturday, the Turkish military said that it had launched a new phase in the assault.

PKK-affiliated media reported that a senior PKK official was among a handful of fighters killed in a bombing earlier this month in the Qandil mountains of Iraqi Kurdistan, where the PKK has bases.

The shooting took place at the Huqqabaz eatery, a Turkish chain with franchises across Turkey and the Middle East. A third person was wounded, Kurdish security authorities said.

The restaurant is close to the regional parliament building and Turkey’s consulate, an upmarket area popular with foreign workers. Iraq shares its northernmost border with Turkey.

Turkey maintains a controversial military presence in northern Iraq’s Kurdistan region, whose ruling Barzani family have cultivated ties with Ankara. Kurdish protesters stormed a Turkish base in January.

The killing of the Turkish diplomat risks complicating delicate negotiations between Ankara and Washington over the future of a swath of north east Syria that adjoins Turkey’s southern border and is controlled by Kurdish-dominated Syrian forces.

US diplomats have sought to avert the threat of a Turkish invasion of the area by holding talks on the formation of a “safe zone” that would see armed Kurdish groups withdraw. But the discussions have faltered due to disagreements over the depth of the zone, how it would be patrolled and which groups should be allowed to stay in the area.