The UK government unveiled a new net zero plan this week after the High Court ruled last year that existing plans were not enough for the UK to reach net zero targets. So is the new plan up to scratch? Host George Parker discusses with the deputy political editor Jim Pickard and climate reporter Camilla Hodgson. Plus, campaigning has kicked off for the May local elections. Labour and the Liberal Democrats have been out on the road but where were the Conservatives? Deputy opinion editor Miranda Green and columnist Stephen Bush look ahead to a vital test of public opinion.

Presented by George Parker. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Manuela Saragosa. The sound engineer was Breen Turner

News clips: BBC

