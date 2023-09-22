Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Rishi Sunak sparked a fierce backlash from eco-minded Tories, as well as fury from industry, over his rowback on net zero policies. But will his gamble pay off with voters? Lucy Fisher is joined by the FT’s Robert Shrimsley and George Parker to discuss how it plays in electoral terms. The FT’s Jim Pickard meanwhile delves into the details of the impact on electric vehicles and the auto sector. Plus, the gang examines Keir Starmer’s major intervention on relations with the EU.

