Asia-Pacific stocks track US lower as cases surge
Alice Woodhouse in Hong Kong
Asia-Pacific equities retreated on Tuesday after US stocks posted their biggest fall since October as countries imposed tighter restrictions to control surging virus outbreaks.
Japan’s Topix fell 0.3 per cent, the Kospi in Seoul dipped 0.2 per cent and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia was also down 0.2 per cent.
On Wall Street on Monday, the S&P 500 shed 1.5 per cent in its biggest fall since October. S&P 500 futures were flat.
Elsewhere, the pound weakened ahead of an announcement of a third national lockdown in England. Sterling was steady at $1.3567 in early Asia trading.
News you might have missed...
Boris Johnson has announced a new lockdown for England with schools to be closed until mid-February and all citizens urged to stay at home in the country’s toughest set of restrictions since early 2020.
UK ministers are finalising proposals to tighten up entry into England from abroad with plans to introduce pre-flight PCR tests for anyone entering the country.
New York governor Andrew Cuomo has said hospitals in the state will be fined and have their coronavirus vaccines taken back if they do not use their allotment of doses within seven days.
Moderna is boosting manufacturing capacity to produce a minimum of 600m Covid-19 vaccine doses this year. The Boston-based biotech raised its guidance for full-year production by 100m doses, while keeping the top end of its forecast at 1bn doses. Shares in Moderna rose 1.2 per cent to $105.71.
Nicola Sturgeon has announced that her Scottish government will introduce a legal requirement for people in Scotland to stay at home except for essential purposes until the end of January at least.
Growth in eurozone manufacturing activity accelerated in December helped by strong foreign demand and positive news on Covid-19 vaccines.
Ivory Coast, the Comoro Islands and the Republic of the Congo have become the first countries to be granted debt relief in 2021 under a G20 initiative launched last year in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
California finds further cases of variant strain as New York confirms its first
Peter Wells in New York
California has confirmed further cases of a fast-spreading variant of coronavirus, Gavin Newsom revealed on Monday.
The governor said this afternoon the state now had six cases of the new strain, which was first identified in the UK late last year.
Three new cases were detected in San Diego county, which is where California's first known case of the variant was identified last week. Two new cases were found in San Bernadino county.
Separately, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed on Monday afternoon the state had confirmed its first case of the UK variant of coronavirus.
An individual from Saratoga county tested positive for the strain and had no known travel history, Mr Cuomo wrote in a message on Twitter. The UK strain of coronavirus is more contagious, but is not considered to be more dangerous.
The first US case was confirmed by Colorado health officials on December 29. Data on Monday from California's health department revealed 29,633 coronavirus cases reported over the past 24 hours, following three straight days of more than 40,000 cases apiece. A further 97 deaths were attributed to coronavirus, the smallest daily toll in a week.
Mr Newsom cautioned that the slight retreat in the numbers was probably a lull before a "surge on top of the surge" that may stem from increased social interaction during the festive season.
The new figures took the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in California over 2.4m for the first time, more than any other state. The death toll, at 26,635, is second only to New York's.
The number of people in California hospitals rose to a record 22,003, while there are just 1,337 intensive care unit beds available across the state.
Mr Newsom said there had been a seven-fold increase in the number of hospitalisations over the past two months, while the number of people in ICU beds has risen six-fold over the same period.
Northern Ireland schools face another shutdown
Arthur Beesley in Dublin
Schools in Northern Ireland face a prolonged shutdown after an emergency meeting of the region’s devolved government to discuss new coronavirus restrictions.
In a statement shortly before 10:30pm on Monday, the executive said ministers had indicated that “there will be an extended period of remote learning for schools”.
Such measures will be in addition to the six-week regional lockdown that began on December 26.
The statement followed an “urgent” executive meeting that came as Boris Johnson imposed a third national lockdown in England.
Despite the clear signal that the scheduled return of schools next week will be put back, the final decision must await the executive’s weekly meeting on Tuesday.
