The pernicious effect on politics of the WhatsApp mentality 

Theresa May’s political existence almost came to a humiliating end last week. A gang of second-rank MPs coalesced around a plan to quietly force out the UK prime minister, until her loyal lieutenants sniffed it out and leaked the details to the press. The disinfectant of sunlight killed off the coup and the weak leader stumbles on. Unlike the plots of yore, however, Mrs May’s survival was not decided in the House of Commons members’ tea room or by the plots in smoke-filled rooms which did for earlier Tory leaders. The May mutiny and its backlash were fomented on WhatsApp, the messaging service now at the heart of Westminster life.

Collusion by WhatsApp has many advantages. Messages are secure, so MI5 cannot intercept them (perhaps to the disappointment of the home secretary and anti-encryptionist Amber Rudd). Groups are invitation-only, locking out unwanted interlopers. Links are easily shared, encouraging MPs to barter retweets for their latest opinion articles. But the main reason WhatsApp is so popular among politicians is privacy. Politicking over a pint has the risk of being watched — one ill-judged cocktail spotted by a party whip can spell career doom.

Plotting, of course, is nothing new — to be in politics is to be in a gang. Patronage comes from who, not what, you know. Given that few elected representatives wish to spend their careers hectoring from the fringes, groupings of like-minded ambitious individuals naturally form. Fraternal dining clubs have been a part of British politics for decades; the Kennington Tandoori restaurant in south London is one infamous location where MPs regularly meet to sink legislation over a tikka masala.

In times of uncertainty, such gangs can use chaos to further their aims — think of the Gang of Six in the US Senate or the Eurosceptic Maastricht “bastards” in the 1990s in the UK.

It might make for enticing drama, but it is having a coarsening effect on political life

No surprise, then, that in these febrile times WhatsApp virtual gangs are in abundance. Among Tory MPs the 80 or so Brexiters in the European Research Group form a powerful caucus pushing for a clean break from the EU. The hard core Remainer group is a tenth smaller, featuring a couple of prominent backbench MPs egging each other on to disparage the government. Even the Tory whips have a “Whipsapp” group to co-ordinate their efforts to win votes and enforce loyalty.

What goes on WhatsApp, however, does not stay on WhatsApp. The increasing prominence of these gangs has resulted in a steady flow of leaks, particularly from bigger groups where finding the culprit is nigh on impossible. Nearly every Sunday now brings a newspaper report of infighting based on the selective leaking of messages to further someone’s ambitions. Judging by the quantity of messaging, cynics might conclude that MPs spend too much of their days sending thumbs up, crying and heart emojis to each other.

What is most troubling is the pernicious effect the WhatsApp mentality is having on our political discourse. It is encouraging troll-like behaviour. Civility is quickly abandoned, making way for a brutal form of intimidation and bullying by exclusion. MPs say things to each other via text that they would never say face to face. Scoping out the strength of warring tribes is easy: just look at the size of a group’s membership. Disloyalty is encouraged, making party unity much tougher.

The other downside of the prevalence of WhatsApp politics is that it favours point-scoring over policy. Firing off rapid missives is not an intelligent way to discuss the problems with complex welfare reform legislation or Brexit customs arrangements. The virtual group atmosphere dignifies every idea that pops into an MP’s head and encourages grandstanding.

This mentality is the manifestation of a political class that bases too much of its behaviour on TV series such as The Thick of It, Veep and House of Cards. Instead of reasoning with colleagues, the aim is aggression and to “burn” your opponents. It might make for enticing drama, but it is having a coarsening effect on political life. Keeping in touch is important, but as an editor once advised me, don’t type something you can say in person. WhatsApp is fun, but it is no substitute for doing politics in real life.



