Aylin Bayhan

Mugler cutout tulle-trimmed crepe de Chine dress, £2,405, net-a-porter.com

Dior pink- and white-gold, diamond and mother-of-pearl Grand Bal Ruban watch, £41,000

Banana Republic cotton/modal tank bodysuit, £29.74, zalando.com

Raey recycled-tulle tutu skirt, £525, matchesfashion.com

Alfie wool/linen Le No Wire bra, £152

Bulgari Rose Goldea Blossom Delight Eau de Toilette, £79 for 75ml, johnlewis.com

Gucci cotton-mix tulle skirt, £1,350, net-a-porter.com

Sportmax monoelastic cotton gabardine dress, £890

NOA gold, diamond and semiprecious stone Rainbow ring, £4,980

Bottega Veneta viscose bouclé Almond flats, £515

Lelet NY tulle bow comb, $68

Emilio Pucci x Tomo Koizumi tulle minidress, £541, matchesfashion.com

Abysse recycled-nylon Oki crop top, £95, brownsfashion.com

Giorgio Armani satin trousers, £1,100

Saki handcrafted frosted-glass flower sake set, £748, wolfandbadger.com

Dries Van Noten layered tulle blouse, $717, mytheresa.com

Violette_FR C’est La Cream face cream, £62

Khaite Logan cashmere ballet flats, £780, farfetch.com

