Caracas clash, Joshua’s joy and Theresa May has her chips — in pictures

Saturday, April 29 Anthony Joshua knocks down Wladimir Klitschko in the IBF, IBO & WBA Super World Heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium, London

© Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Saturday, April 29 A member of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Isis fighters in western Mosul, Iraq

Monday, May 01 Demonstrators confront police on the annual May Day workers’ march in Paris, France

© Reuters

Monday, May 01 Cara Delevingne models the work of Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York

© PA

Tuesday, May 2 Prime Minister Theresa May samples some chips while on a walkabout during an election campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall

© Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY/Reuters

Tuesday, May 02 Boston Red Sox hitter Hanley Ramirez cools down with an isotonic drink during an interview after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Boston

© Getty

Wednesday May 3 Angus Braden, two, keeps his thoughts to himself while Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron campaigns in Kidlington, Oxfordshire

© Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Wednesday May 3 French soldiers patrol near the Eiffel Tower as part of the ‘Sentinelle’ security operation in Paris, France

© AFP

Wednesday May 3 Iraqi children at a camp for internally displaced people in Hammam al-Alil after fleeing fighting in west Mosul between government forces and Isis militants

© AFP

Wednesday May 3 A young girl dressed as a deity on a pedestal takes part in a parade during the Cheung Chau bun festival in Hong Kong

© AFP

Wednesday May 3 Riot police and demonstrators clash during a protest against Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, in Caracas

© Reuters

Thursday May 4 German chancellor Angela Merkel, Svein Richard Brandtzaeg, president and chief executive of Rolled Products, and Norwegian prime minister Erna Solberg at the official opening of a production line for the car industry at a branch of Norway’s Hydro aluminium company in Grevenbroich, Germany

© Reuters

Thursday May 4 Britain’s Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth leave Buckingham Palace in London

© AFP

Thursday May 4 South Korean presidential candidate Moon Jae-In, centre, of the Democratic party greets supporters while campaigning in Goyang city

© AP

Thursday May 04 Russian jets fly over Moscow during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade May 9 to mark 72 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany

© EPA

Thursday May 4 A sandstorm from the Gobi desert combined with fumes and particulate matter from factories and traffic to aggravate air pollution in Beijing

© Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Thursday May 4 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn with Anneliese Dodds, the party’s candidate for Oxford East, with her children and husband

© Reuters

Thursday May 4 Marine Le Pen climbs into the cab of a lorry during a visit to a haulage company in Dol-de-Bretagne, western France

© Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Thursday May 4 protesters rally against president Donald Trump and his policies, close to Trump Tower, New York