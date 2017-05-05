Caracas clash, Joshua’s joy and Theresa May has her chips — in pictures

Saturday, April 29 Anthony Joshua knocks down Wladimir Klitschko in the IBF, IBO & WBA Super World Heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium, London
Saturday, April 29 A member of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Isis fighters in western Mosul, Iraq
Monday, May 01 Demonstrators confront police on the annual May Day workers’ march in Paris, France
Monday, May 01 Cara Delevingne models the work of Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York
Tuesday, May 2 Prime Minister Theresa May samples some chips while on a walkabout during an election campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall
Tuesday, May 02 Boston Red Sox hitter Hanley Ramirez cools down with an isotonic drink during an interview after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Boston
Wednesday May 3 Angus Braden, two, keeps his thoughts to himself while Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron campaigns in Kidlington, Oxfordshire
Wednesday May 3 French soldiers patrol near the Eiffel Tower as part of the ‘Sentinelle’ security operation in Paris, France
Wednesday May 3 Iraqi children at a camp for internally displaced people in Hammam al-Alil after fleeing fighting in west Mosul between government forces and Isis militants
Wednesday May 3 A young girl dressed as a deity on a pedestal takes part in a parade during the Cheung Chau bun festival in Hong Kong
Wednesday May 3 Riot police and demonstrators clash during a protest against Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, in Caracas
Thursday May 4 German chancellor Angela Merkel, Svein Richard Brandtzaeg, president and chief executive of Rolled Products, and Norwegian prime minister Erna Solberg at the official opening of a production line for the car industry at a branch of Norway’s Hydro aluminium company in Grevenbroich, Germany
Thursday May 4 Britain’s Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth leave Buckingham Palace in London
Thursday May 4 South Korean presidential candidate Moon Jae-In, centre, of the Democratic party greets supporters while campaigning in Goyang city
Thursday May 04 Russian jets fly over Moscow during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade May 9 to mark 72 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany
Thursday May 4 A sandstorm from the Gobi desert combined with fumes and particulate matter from factories and traffic to aggravate air pollution in Beijing
Thursday May 4 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn with Anneliese Dodds, the party’s candidate for Oxford East, with her children and husband
Thursday May 4 Marine Le Pen climbs into the cab of a lorry during a visit to a haulage company in Dol-de-Bretagne, western France
Thursday May 4 protesters rally against president Donald Trump and his policies, close to Trump Tower, New York