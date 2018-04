Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US sanctions designed to punish the Kremlin for 'destabilising activities' have effectively barred the aluminium group Rusal and other companies controlled by Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska from accessing the US financial system. Elaine Moore discusses the impact of the sanctions on Rusal and the global commodities markets with the FT's Henry Foy and Henry Sanderson.