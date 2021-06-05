The inspiration: Sally Rand performs the White Peacock Dance, 1939
16 Arlington feather-trimmed satin Seymour shirt dress, £695, selfridges.com
Doing Goods brass Stella Feather teaspoons, £19.50 for four, libertylondon.com
Oumaem white-gold, diamond and ruby Stormsail earrings, from KWD1,750 (about £4,150)
Marques’ Almeida distressed feather-trimmed wide-leg jeans, £505, matchesfashion.com
Dolce & Gabbana feather-embellished silk tulle mini dress, £6,150, net-a-porter.com
Huishan Zhang feather-trimmed woven wool-silk Astra midi dress, £2,250,
selfridges.com
Valentino feather-trimmed wool-blend jacket, £2,790, matchesfashion.com
Boucheron white-gold and diamond Plume de Paon earrings, £36,900
Aquazzura satin and feather Bird of Paradise 75 mules, £835
Saint Laurent wool and ostrich-feather top, £945
Amotea fil coupé Kate crop top, £215
EGG Designs velvet, steel, brass and ostrich-feather Ostrich Fluff sofa, £3,234, 1stdibs.co.uk
Umage feather Eos lampshade, £99, amara.com
Nina Ricci L’Air du Temps, £66 for 50ml EDP, parfumdreams.co.uk
Jimmy Choo crystal-embellished feather-trimmed satin Celeste clutch, £1,750, net-a-porter.com
Bulgari white-gold, diamond and peacock-feather Divas’ Dream Peacock watch, £24,100
Christian Lacroix Lend Me Your Feather rug, £2,995
Graff white-gold and diamond Duet ring, £38,500
Stephen Jones crinoline and straw fascinator beret, £630, matchesfashion.com
Prada feather-trimmed cropped straight-leg jeans, £790,
net-a-porter.com
Gucci heron-print wallpaper, £365 for two panels
Nuove Forme ceramic Navajo Feathers vase, £305, store.wallpaper.com
