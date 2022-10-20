Aylin Bayhan

Patagonia fleece Classic Retro-X jacket, £180, mrporter.com

Plasticiet plastic waste Mother of Pearl chair, €5,500

So-le Studio palladium-coated brass and enamel earrings, €240

Guess eco denim and natural-dye jeans, £115

Tabayer Fairmined gold Oera bracelet, $37,570

Beyond Remade post-consumer suede jacket, £795

Gucci Econyl and recycled trims Off The Grid garment bag, £1,250

Louis Vuitton recycled polyurethane, polyester and corn-based plastic trainers, £880

Hermès leather music box with porcelain key (made from unused materials from other métiers), £1,310

Takt oak and untreated natural European linen TO7 Sling Lounge chair, from £549 

Ninety Percent regenerated viscose and sustainable Tencel knitted rib Leah dress, £225

Hunter vegan rubber Refined Chelsea boots, £150

Rianna+Nina vintage fabric, hand-woven wool and ikat pillow, €750

Métier linen and apple-leather Roma shoulder bag, £1,550

Akva recycled gold Palea ring, €930

Herno GOTS-certified and organic boiled wool Globe Nº51 coat, £930

Loewe x Salone del Mobile paper and leather Jiseung bucket bag, £2,800, matchesfashion.com

Tom Ford 002 Ocean Plastic watch, £895

Charlotte Kidger salvaged PU dust and resin composite side table, £12,500

Wilder Botanics organic herb Hangover Drops, £16

Another Tomorrow organic cotton Seamed Flare skirt, $690

How To Save Our Planet: The Facts by Mark Maslin (Penguin, £7.99)

Studio ThusThat slag geopolymer concrete, copper and brass TC Side Table 1, $2,600

