23 stylish buys that support the circular economy
Patagonia fleece Classic Retro-X jacket, £180, mrporter.com
Plasticiet plastic waste Mother of Pearl chair, €5,500
So-le Studio palladium-coated brass and enamel earrings, €240
Guess eco denim and natural-dye jeans, £115
Tabayer Fairmined gold Oera bracelet, $37,570
Beyond Remade post-consumer suede jacket, £795
Gucci Econyl and recycled trims Off The Grid garment bag, £1,250
Louis Vuitton recycled polyurethane, polyester and corn-based plastic trainers, £880
Hermès leather music box with porcelain key (made from unused materials from other métiers), £1,310
Takt oak and untreated natural European linen TO7 Sling Lounge chair, from £549
Ninety Percent regenerated viscose and sustainable Tencel knitted rib Leah dress, £225
Hunter vegan rubber Refined Chelsea boots, £150
Rianna+Nina vintage fabric, hand-woven wool and ikat pillow, €750
Métier linen and apple-leather Roma shoulder bag, £1,550
Akva recycled gold Palea ring, €930
Herno GOTS-certified and organic boiled wool Globe Nº51 coat, £930
Loewe x Salone del Mobile paper and leather Jiseung bucket bag, £2,800, matchesfashion.com
Tom Ford 002 Ocean Plastic watch, £895
Charlotte Kidger salvaged PU dust and resin composite side table, £12,500
Wilder Botanics organic herb Hangover Drops, £16
Another Tomorrow organic cotton Seamed Flare skirt, $690
How To Save Our Planet: The Facts by Mark Maslin (Penguin, £7.99)
Studio ThusThat slag geopolymer concrete, copper and brass TC Side Table 1, $2,600