As millennials reach middle-age, Facebook’s prize app may be losing its money-making ability

House prices have set records in the US and parts of Europe, and the artificial intelligence-based drug-discovery platform Insilico has raised more than $255m from investors. Plus, the deputy head of the FT’s Lex column, Elaine Moore, explains why Instagram is struggling to stay relevant in today's social media landscape.





House prices climb to record levels in US and Europe

https://www.ft.com/content/3082fe00-cdb7-4eb9-ab2d-2309b9848114





AI drug discovery start-up Insilico raises more than $255m

https://www.ft.com/content/704ced9a-dffd-49a1-a58f-46fc6dca0cd2





Too many influencers, not enough eyeballs: will boredom kill Instagram?

https://www.ft.com/content/9c00219a-229a-4b82-a7c3-63000b558053





More than 5m people become millionaires despite pandemic

https://www.ft.com/content/86b99144-ba71-441d-b297-ddcdc94ea7f2?

