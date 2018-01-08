Shares in Chinese coal companies rose to a more than three-month high on Monday after Beijing said it plans to embark on a broad programme of consolidation in the coal sector.

The CSI SWS Coal index, covering 50 coal industry stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, jumped as much as 4.6 per cent on Monday, and was on track for its best close since late September.

The move came after state-owned news agency Xinhua reported on Friday that Beijing will support merger and acquisitions “among coal firms of different scales, regions and ownerships and encourage market players to expand business from coal production to services”.

“Coal firms are also encouraged to conduct M&As with players in related sectors, including power, coal, chemicals and steel, to fully integrate their resources in the wider industrial chain,” Xinhua said.

The report also noted that National Development and Reform Commission statistics showed the number of coal mines in China has dropped to about 7,000, from 10,800 in 2015.