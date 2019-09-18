Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announces plans to inject another $75bn into the US financial system to alleviate funding pressures in short-term lending markets, researchers find that smart TVs are leaking sensitive user data to companies including Netflix and Google and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu fails to clinch an outright majority for his Likud party in Tuesday’s general election. Plus, the FT’s chief economics commentator, Martin Wolf, says economies are not delivering for most citizens. He tells us what corporations can do to fix the damage.





Fed plans second intervention to ease funding squeeze

https://www.ft.com/content/2c11a972-d941-11e9-8f9b-77216ebe1f17





Benjamin Netanyahu left vulnerable by inconclusive Israel election

https://www.ft.com/content/828ac962-d984-11e9-8f9b-77216ebe1f17





Smart TVs sending sensitive data to Netflix and Facebook

http://ft.com/content/23ab2f68-d957-11e9-8f9b-77216ebe1f17





Martin Wolf: why rentier capitalism is damaging liberal democracy

https://www.ft.com/content/5a8ab27e-d470-11e9-8367-807ebd53ab77





WeWork’s Adam Neumann admits to being ‘humbled’

https://www.ft.com/content/7d543f5a-d94d-11e9-8f9b-77216ebe1f17





My daughter, the footballer: sexism and the beautiful game

https://www.ft.com/content/16f35962-e288-11e6-9645-c9357a75844a





Global cities begin to shrink as inner areas empty out

https://www.ft.com/content/c88b4c54-b925-11e9-96bd-8e884d3ea203





Russia’s role in producing the taxman of the future

https://www.ft.com/content/38967766-aec8-11e9-8030-530adfa879c2

