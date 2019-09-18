The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announces plans to inject another $75bn into the US financial system to alleviate funding pressures in short-term lending markets, researchers find that smart TVs are leaking sensitive user data to companies including Netflix and Google and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu fails to clinch an outright majority for his Likud party in Tuesday’s general election. Plus, the FT’s chief economics commentator, Martin Wolf, says economies are not delivering for most citizens. He tells us what corporations can do to fix the damage.
FT.com is free to read today for #FTOpenDay. You can read all of the stories linked below without hitting the paywall.
Take a look at the stories we covered in today’s briefing:
Fed plans second intervention to ease funding squeeze
https://www.ft.com/content/2c11a972-d941-11e9-8f9b-77216ebe1f17
Benjamin Netanyahu left vulnerable by inconclusive Israel election
https://www.ft.com/content/828ac962-d984-11e9-8f9b-77216ebe1f17
Smart TVs sending sensitive data to Netflix and Facebook
http://ft.com/content/23ab2f68-d957-11e9-8f9b-77216ebe1f17
Martin Wolf: why rentier capitalism is damaging liberal democracy
https://www.ft.com/content/5a8ab27e-d470-11e9-8367-807ebd53ab77
Marc's suggested reads:
WeWork’s Adam Neumann admits to being ‘humbled’
https://www.ft.com/content/7d543f5a-d94d-11e9-8f9b-77216ebe1f17
My daughter, the footballer: sexism and the beautiful game
https://www.ft.com/content/16f35962-e288-11e6-9645-c9357a75844a
Global cities begin to shrink as inner areas empty out
https://www.ft.com/content/c88b4c54-b925-11e9-96bd-8e884d3ea203
Russia’s role in producing the taxman of the future
https://www.ft.com/content/38967766-aec8-11e9-8030-530adfa879c2For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published