Print this page

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announces plans to inject another $75bn into the US financial system to alleviate funding pressures in short-term lending markets, researchers find that smart TVs are leaking sensitive user data to companies including Netflix and Google and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu fails to clinch an outright majority for his Likud party in Tuesday’s general election. Plus, the FT’s chief economics commentator, Martin Wolf, says economies are not delivering for most citizens. He tells us what corporations can do to fix the damage. 


FT.com is free to read today for #FTOpenDay. You can read all of the stories linked below without hitting the paywall. 


Take a look at the stories we covered in today’s briefing: 


Fed plans second intervention to ease funding squeeze

https://www.ft.com/content/2c11a972-d941-11e9-8f9b-77216ebe1f17


Benjamin Netanyahu left vulnerable by inconclusive Israel election

https://www.ft.com/content/828ac962-d984-11e9-8f9b-77216ebe1f17


Smart TVs sending sensitive data to Netflix and Facebook

http://ft.com/content/23ab2f68-d957-11e9-8f9b-77216ebe1f17


Martin Wolf: why rentier capitalism is damaging liberal democracy

https://www.ft.com/content/5a8ab27e-d470-11e9-8367-807ebd53ab77


Marc's suggested reads: 


WeWork’s Adam Neumann admits to being ‘humbled’ 

https://www.ft.com/content/7d543f5a-d94d-11e9-8f9b-77216ebe1f17 


My daughter, the footballer: sexism and the beautiful game

https://www.ft.com/content/16f35962-e288-11e6-9645-c9357a75844a


Global cities begin to shrink as inner areas empty out

https://www.ft.com/content/c88b4c54-b925-11e9-96bd-8e884d3ea203


Russia’s role in producing the taxman of the future

https://www.ft.com/content/38967766-aec8-11e9-8030-530adfa879c2

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)
Information about Topic Tracker

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast