Ethnicity and Inclusion in the Workplace

Companies are under pressure to make their leadership more diverse, in order to understand and reflect better their customers. When it comes to ethnic minorities, however, change is slow. That raises the question of whether positive discrimination or even quotas would help speed things up

Quotas: flawed but effective at boosting workplace diversity

Mandated targets help widen the talent pool, but can be demeaning to beneficiaries

Ranking: EMpower 100 ethnic minority leaders

List of the 100 most influential black, Asian and minority ethnic leaders

Lack of pay data masks extent of ethnic disparity

Employers are coming under political pressure to open up on pay

Silicon Valley takes page from NFL playbook

Companies such as Pinterest, Facebook and Salesforce are trying out the Rooney rule

Tackling football’s covert prejudice

Leroy Rosenior on how discrimination moved from the terraces to the boardroom

Ranking: EMpower future leaders

List of the top 30 black, Asian and minority ethnic role models with most potential

How to make the City of London more diverse

Candidates from underprivileged backgrounds need personal coaching to succeed

Methodology of EMpower lists

How the rankings were put together

Employee networks cultivate the next generation

Rhymer Rigby looks at Cisco’s efforts to encourage Bame students to study technology