Ethnicity and Inclusion in the Workplace
Companies are under pressure to make their leadership more diverse, in order to understand and reflect better their customers. When it comes to ethnic minorities, however, change is slow. That raises the question of whether positive discrimination or even quotas would help speed things up
Mandated targets help widen the talent pool, but can be demeaning to beneficiaries
List of the 100 most influential black, Asian and minority ethnic leaders
Employers are coming under political pressure to open up on pay
Companies such as Pinterest, Facebook and Salesforce are trying out the Rooney rule
Leroy Rosenior on how discrimination moved from the terraces to the boardroom
List of the top 30 black, Asian and minority ethnic role models with most potential
Candidates from underprivileged backgrounds need personal coaching to succeed
How the rankings were put together
Rhymer Rigby looks at Cisco’s efforts to encourage Bame students to study technology