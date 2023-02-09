Ukraine series: life in a war zone
In the first of a three-part series, Gideon talks to Ukraine MP Lesia Vasylenko about what it was like to wake up in a country at war, how Ukrainians surprised the world with their fightback, and the need for reparations and justice for the victims of Russia’s war crimes.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
