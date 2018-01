Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and colleagues discuss the rivalry between technology companies and banks over recruiting MBA graduates, recent talks between City of London executives and the Theresa May government on Brexit, and Citigroup's attempt to address the gender pay gap. With special guest Stéphane Rambosson from the advisory and executive search firm Vici.

