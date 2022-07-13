US president Joe Biden is set to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the biggest US banks report earnings this week and are expected to show bumper profits from lending, and EU officials fear criminal groups are smuggling weapons out of Ukraine and on to Europe’s black markets.

US banks set for lending earnings boost as Fed lifts rates

Joe Biden seeks reset on Saudi Arabia as oil tensions flare

Nato and EU sound alarm over risk of Ukraine weapons smuggling

