The treasures of the Sitwell family at Weston Hall

Print of the photograph of Dame Edith Sitwell by Cecil Beaton, to be auctioned with the original ostrich-feather hat © Cecil Beaton/Dreweatts

Portraits by Cecil Beaton are just one treat on offer as the treasures of Weston Hall, the legendary Northamptonshire home of literary siblings Edith, Osbert and Sacheverell Sitwell, go on sale. The auction (titled Weston Hall and the Sitwells: A Family Legacy) will feature a print of Beaton’s haunting 1962 photograph of Dame Edith Sitwell, complete with the original extravagant white-ostrich-feather hat (estimated at £500-£700) as well as a folio of seven photographs of bright young things dated between the 1920s and ’30s (estimate £300-£500). The sale also features numerous collectable books and letters from the Sitwell family library, a sumptuous medieval-style costume and a Tiepolo drawing recently found in one of the Hall’s attics. 16-17 November, dreweatts.com

The auctions of Luxury Week In Geneva

Louis Vuitton x Kanye West Jasper Patchwork sneakers, auctioned by Sotheby’s © Sotheby’s

Luxury Week In Geneva – which actually lasts longer than a week – takes in various auctions, offering premium lots from jewels to watches, rare wines to spirits, handbags to trainers. Sotheby’s Fashion Through Time, for instance, will reflect the “increasing trend of cross-collecting”, with everything from rare Hermès Birkin bags to Louis Vuitton x Kanye West neon-soled sneakers. Meanwhile, a notable showing among Christie’s events is its partnership with Only Watch: the ninth annual edition of this initiative features 55 exclusive donations from the likes of Audemars Piguet, Bulgari, Chanel, Chopard, Louis Vuitton, Patek Philippe and Tag Heuer. The highlight, though, may well be a special edition of FP Journe’s Automatic FFC Octa Calibre 1300.3, designed in collaboration with film director Francis Ford Coppola; the watch’s face is distinguished by appearing and disappearing blue hands that indicate the hours.

6 November, onlywatch.com. Until 11 November, sothebys.com. Until 14 December, christies.com

Banksy, David Adjaye and Antony Gormley for Article 25

“Di Faced Tenner” by Banksy, donated by Delahunty Fine Art © Banksy/Delahunty Fine Art/Article 25

Article 25 – a leading humanitarian architecture NGO founded in 2006 by Maxwell Hutchinson and Jack Pringle – has launched its eleventh flagship fundraiser, 10x10 Drawing the City. The auction, themed on the “urban outdoors”, will feature works from more than 80 artists, sculptors, architects and designers, and is inspired by the significance of the outside world. Star lots include Banksy’s Di-faced Tenner (starting bid, £900), David Adjaye’s Shada Pavillion (from £1,000) and Antony Gormley’s Show (from £15,000). Article 25 hopes to raise more than £30,000 towards the charity’s philanthropic projects in the likes of Tanzania, Morocco and Nepal. In-person auction, 1 December. Online auction, 1-30 November via givergy.uk, article-25.org

Christie’s celebrates Victoria de Rothschild

“Penny Couch”, 2020, by Johnny Swing, commissioned by Victoria de Rothschild © Johnny Swing/Christie’s

Victoria, Lady de Rothschild, died in January of this year, leaving behind a collection reflecting her huge interest in art and design – she was a strong champion of young contemporary artists. Now, more than 200 lots are going on sale, with one standout piece being Johnny Swing’s sinuous, coin-soldered Penny Couch (estimate £50,000-£80,000) – a custom commission for Lady de Rothschild’s private collection. Also in the sale will be works by the likes of André Sornay, Yoichi Ohira, Irving Penn, Ingrid Donat, Mattia Bonetti, and Dora Maar. The highlights from this auction will be on public view at Christie’s headquarters on King Street in London. 18 November to 9 December, christies.com



