Prada provided the first major show of Milan Fashion Week yesterday. It was held in the Prada Foundation — the Rem Koolhaas-designed art space — which had been set dressed with glossy floor tiles arranged into geometric patterns. Perhaps Miuccia Prada shares the Insta- community’s tile obsession.

Last season’s show had a dark tinge to it, with a horror theme that saw painted images of Frankenstein’s monster, models in stompy boots with Wednesday Addams-style plaits, and lashings of black lace.

For SS20, however, Mrs Prada was out of confrontational mode and back in a more pared-down, retro chic mood. Sometimes she pushes the boundaries of taste and sometimes she just offers lashings of lovely clothes that would slide seamlessly into most wardrobes. This season it was the latter.

“The main idea is that the person is more important than the fashion,” said Mrs Prada backstage. “It’s about personal style, more style, less useless stuff, but things that are meaningful to the person.” She acknowledged fashion’s dilemma that we need to consume less, without jeopardising jobs and industry.

As a business, Prada is working on its ethical credentials. In May, the brand announced that it would no longer use fur in its products, starting from this Spring/Summer 2020 collection. Other sustainable changes include a plan to replace all the brand’s virgin nylon with a recycled version by 2021.

© Jason Lloyd-Evans

However, this didn’t feel like the collection of a designer who is disenchanted with fashion; rather it was a paean to simplicity and clothes that will last for years.

There were plenty of vintage Prada tropes: the princess coats with big buttons, in shades of brown or slightly furnishing-style fabrics, knit skirts and vests in a geometric pattern, 1960s inspired suits, and ’40s dresses.

Mrs Prada knows how to do a killer black dress with a twist, and this season’s versions came in tiered black silk with a tie at the back of the neck, and in gathered chiffon in a knee-length 1940s shape. Accessories included clumpy loafers with oversized snaffles, ladylike bags, and sensible sandals.

Prada is in the process of turning its business around, and posted its first annual increase in sales for five years in 2018. However, reversing years of sliding revenues is certainly not proving an overnight process. Maybe a chic, commercial collection like this — tapping into the heart and sole of the Prada brand, what Prada chairman and chief executive Patrizio Bertelli has called its cultural heritage — is just what it needs.

