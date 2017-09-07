Bovis promises higher dividend as part of wider strategic review

Bovis Homes has unveiled ambitious restructuring plans including asset sales to return more cash to investors following its profit warning earlier this year.

Shares climbed nearly 7 per cent on Thursday in spite of weak half-year results after the beleaguered housebuilder promised a much bigger dividend payment.

Bovis was forced to issue a profit warning in July after admitting it had struggled to complete new homes, and was also facing the need to compensate hundreds of customers unhappy with the poor quality of their properties.

New chief executive officer Greg Fitzgerald, who left retirement to take the helm of the company in April this year, said Bovis would now aim to deliver 4,000 homes every year. He said the company would aim to grow its gross margin to 23.5 per cent, from 18 per cent in the first half of the year.

Pre-tax profits of £42.7m were down by nearly a third in the six months to June 2017 compared with the same period last year, as Bovis faced increasing costs and slowed production.

The company promised to return about £180m to shareholders over the next three years as it scaled back its balance sheet by disposing of developments outside core geographic areas, lowering infrastructure spending and reducing its employee headcount.

Bovis had already announced that it would slow its rate of production in the first half of 2017 to focus on improving the quality of its homes, and set aside £3.5m to appease unhappy buyers over the period, on top of the £7m already committed.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Mr Fitzgerald said he was confident this figure would be enough to compensate all customers and he did not expect to have to set more cash aside.

The company had also been forced to spend £2.8m on one-off advisory costs “related to bid approaches” as it saw off takeover approaches from two rivals — including Galliford Try, Mr Fitzgerald’s former employer — earlier this year.

Mr Fitzgerald said improving Bovis would be “a challenge” but added: “I’m not daft. I think it’s a challenge I can achieve.”

He added that disciplined volume growth, a renewed focus on customer satisfaction and the company’s land bank would “provide the stable returns to shareholders that their patience and support have deserved”.

Addressing his company’s reputation for having poor relations with construction workers, Mr Fitzgerald acknowledged that Bovis had previously not allowed workers the space and time to construct homes to a good standard and that this was being rectified.

The group announced many of the first-half figures reported this morning in a trading update in July.

Over the first six months of this year, it completed 1,512 new homes, a 5.6 per cent drop on the same period last year. Despite the problems, Bovis pushed up average selling prices by 9 per cent from a year ago to £277,000. Net debt increased to £33m, from £7.6m a year earlier.

Charlie Campbell, analyst at Liberum, said the figures were “as weak as expected” because of reduced sales rates and the money set aside for customer care.

However, the new strategic plan set out by Mr Fitzgerald was likely to be “well received,” he said. “It makes clear that new management sees the land bank as well bought and the operational issues as fixable,” he said.