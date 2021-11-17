This edition features these stories from ft.com

Top Barclays investors raise alarm over terms of Jes Staley’s exit

Hedge funds secure bulk of £300m recovered from Debenhams

Brussels seeks to curb deforestation with food import ban

Staples Center in Los Angeles to be renamed Crypto.com Arena

To help us improve this experimental audio format, keep an eye out for a forthcoming short survey, which we'll publish once the trial period begins.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.